Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Howard Hughes Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Howard Hughes in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.56 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $107.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,036 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,367,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $17,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 198,687 shares during the period. Finally, Jet Capital Investors L P increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 79.5% during the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

