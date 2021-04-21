Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

NYSE:LVS opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 66.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 170,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

