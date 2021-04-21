Jefferies Financial Group Increases Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $96.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.69.

NYSE:BLL opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after buying an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ball by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $272,441,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,482,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,276,000 after purchasing an additional 284,712 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

