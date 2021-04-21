Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Koninklijke KPN’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
