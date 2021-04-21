Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Koninklijke KPN’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke KPN’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of -0.09.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

