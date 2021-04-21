Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 15,000 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ATLC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $36.40.
Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter.
Atlanticus Company Profile
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.
