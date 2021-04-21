Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 15,000 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ATLC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $36.40.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 348.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Atlanticus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atlanticus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the third quarter worth $162,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

