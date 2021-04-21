Jetcoin Price Reaches $0.0450 on Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $439,825.16 and $1.27 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00681237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.23 or 0.07013532 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.