Jobchain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $383,131.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a total market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $383,131.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

