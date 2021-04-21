Jobchain Trading Down 13.7% This Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and approximately $337,481.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00067728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00094661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.00643320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

