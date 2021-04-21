John E. Warnock Sells 2,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $512.16. The stock had a trading volume of 109,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,176. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $325.21 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

