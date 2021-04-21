John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Sells £8,696.16 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total value of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, David Kemp bought 1,430 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £4,147 ($5,418.08).

On Thursday, February 18th, David Kemp purchased 1,347 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38).

On Thursday, January 21st, David Kemp acquired 1,308 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).

John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 256 ($3.34). The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 287.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.33. John Wood Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.71 ($4.57).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.