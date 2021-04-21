Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 7.6% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $438.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average of $155.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.