Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $35,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 92,520 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 234,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $438.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

