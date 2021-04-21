Joint Ventures Trading 76.8% Higher Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $43,997.48 and $12,804.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 76.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00068521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00094576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.73 or 0.00684209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.16 or 0.07240081 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.