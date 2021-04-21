JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,008,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,529 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises about 6.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,106,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,347 shares during the period. David Loasby increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 532,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 448,114 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 299,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 132,289 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 221,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 113,347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 56,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,365. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,004,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,059.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,535 shares of company stock worth $11,387,380.

