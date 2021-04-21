JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €62.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the company’s previous close.

BN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.77 ($71.49).

Shares of EPA:BN traded down €1.09 ($1.28) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €59.25 ($69.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.74. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

