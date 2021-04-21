JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 13,385 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.61% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. Analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

