JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 3,678 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Calavo Growers worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth $998,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,500,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 75,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -101.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

