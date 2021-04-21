JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 560,490 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 119.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,490 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $733.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

