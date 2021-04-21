JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 87,245 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.42% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

NYSE:BCEI opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $623.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.