JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 8,773 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of FormFactor worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in FormFactor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORM shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

