JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 845 Price Target

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 929.94 ($12.15).

EZJ stock traded up GBX 31.60 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 966.20 ($12.62). 2,821,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 991.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 801.45. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64.

In other news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

