JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.