JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Kennametal worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.