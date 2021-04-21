JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 114,370 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Qurate Retail worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after buying an additional 2,085,007 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,882 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,700,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $7,092,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,952,000 after purchasing an additional 641,326 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

QRTEA opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.