JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 28,640 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of Upland Software worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Upland Software by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 274,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,255,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $47,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,990 shares of company stock valued at $14,739,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

