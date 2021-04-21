JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 299,487 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 92.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $753,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,772 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $602,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,385,475 shares of company stock worth $58,881,833 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

