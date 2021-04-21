JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 7,534 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB opened at $83.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

