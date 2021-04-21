JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516,601 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equitable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,505,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,380,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,184 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Equitable by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,882 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $99,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

