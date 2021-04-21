JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.56% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of IWC opened at $139.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.34. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

