JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,071 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Bank of Hawaii worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after buying an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BOH opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

