JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of Zuora worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter worth about $2,283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zuora by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Zuora by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 16.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 107,652 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,095 shares in the company, valued at $451,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,168 shares of company stock worth $1,819,807. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

