JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after buying an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 255,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 456,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 221,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average of $111.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,470 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.