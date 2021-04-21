JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.35% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 241,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 107,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:VPG opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

