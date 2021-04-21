JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICVT opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.13. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

