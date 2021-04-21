JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.53 Million Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,885,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,385,000 after acquiring an additional 897,005 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,936,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

