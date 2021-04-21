JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.05% of Camden National worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $688.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Camden National news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

