JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.77 Million Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 2,232.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,531 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.87% of SP Plus worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 506,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $738.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.52 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SP shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

