JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.81 Million Position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.20% of 89bio worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. State Street Corp increased its stake in 89bio by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $588,940. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETNB opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

ETNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

