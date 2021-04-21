JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,154 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.49% of Select Bancorp worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 240,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLCT opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.83. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Analysts predict that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Select Bancorp news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,975.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $443,759.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

