JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $227.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.91.

AAP traded up $6.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.98. 44,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,719. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $112.41 and a 1 year high of $198.52.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $170,946,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 823,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after acquiring an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

