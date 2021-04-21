JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Masonite International worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Masonite International stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

