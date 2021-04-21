JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.75% of Mitek Systems worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MITK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.79 million, a P/E ratio of 85.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

