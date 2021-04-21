JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,652 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after purchasing an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,816,000 after acquiring an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 585,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,216,000 after acquiring an additional 184,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,030,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BHF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

