JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $38,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 17,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day moving average is $130.23. The stock has a market cap of $452.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

