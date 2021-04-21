JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average of $130.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

