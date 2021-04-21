JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 11,625 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.22% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,470,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.16 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

