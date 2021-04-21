JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 16,977 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of YETI worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of YETI opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.