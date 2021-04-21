JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 240,166 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 291.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.74% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Weber Alan W boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 944,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 281,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,636.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 409,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,905,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.