JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 49,737 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.41% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of CPSI opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,304 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

