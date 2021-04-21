JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 59,499 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,422 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,499 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.60% of OFG Bancorp worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

